Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.17. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $129.03 and a 1 year high of $225.38.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
