Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.17. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $129.03 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

