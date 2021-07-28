Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 4,106,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,407,727. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

