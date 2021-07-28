Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 4,106,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,407,727. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
