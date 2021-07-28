Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SYF opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

