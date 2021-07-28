Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,549. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

