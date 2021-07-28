TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAL. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.51.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $370,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

