Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, a growth of 1,218.1% from the June 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

