Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Target were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,544,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Target by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

