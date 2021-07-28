Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
