Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

