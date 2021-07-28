Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Critical Survey

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60%

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -5.36 Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.01 $59.34 million $1.57 3.72

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 160.27%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813, as well as a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holding AG to evaluate SRF388. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.