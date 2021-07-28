Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

TAYD opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

