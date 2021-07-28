Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 1,092,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,113. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.