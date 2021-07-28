TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

TEL traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 3,064,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $144.67.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

