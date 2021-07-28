Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 235,540 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2,129.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,540 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

