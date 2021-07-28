Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 12,625 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.