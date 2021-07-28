Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 126,544 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 551.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,999. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

