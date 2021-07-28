Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.78 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592,505 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 30,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

