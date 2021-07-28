Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,143. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

