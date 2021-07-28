Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

