Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

