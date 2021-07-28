Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,322. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

