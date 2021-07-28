Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.95. Teijin shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

