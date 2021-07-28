Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 237.5% in July

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of TEKK stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,528,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

