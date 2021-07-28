Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

