Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

