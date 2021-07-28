TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.47.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.59. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.