TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $729,752.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

