Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 68,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.22 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

