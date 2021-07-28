Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 626,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

