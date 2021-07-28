Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.
Shares of THC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 626,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
