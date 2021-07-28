TENT Price Reaches $0.0363 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $75,097.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00117278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00139612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,393,820 coins and its circulating supply is 37,316,728 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

