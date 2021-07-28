Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $260,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

