TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Down 2.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.31 and last traded at $109.57. 2,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 273,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

