TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.91.

TFII opened at C$140.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

