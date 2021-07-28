TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.91.
TFII opened at C$140.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
