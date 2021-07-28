The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 13,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $980.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

