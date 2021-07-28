The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

WTER opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.