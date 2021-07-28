The Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.