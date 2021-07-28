The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Update

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BONTQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.