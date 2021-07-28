The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $621.74 Million

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce sales of $621.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.88 million and the lowest is $585.60 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $716.40 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $687.10 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

