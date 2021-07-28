The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 6,051,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

