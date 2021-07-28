The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

XONE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,023. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 49.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

