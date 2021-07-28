The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,238. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $784.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

