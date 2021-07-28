The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $17.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 109.6% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.