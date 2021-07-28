The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.86. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

