The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.69.

HNST stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

