The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

MIDD stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $190.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

