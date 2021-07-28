The Sandbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $577.06 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001730 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $484.65 million and approximately $577.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01242167 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

