The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.65. 49,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,214. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $207.19 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

