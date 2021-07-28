THG (LON:THG) Given New GBX 708 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.63. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.85. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

