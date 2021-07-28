ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 558,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

