Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 306 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terex were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.