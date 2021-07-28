Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.19. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

